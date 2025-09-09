Quiet Update On WWE Status Of Valhalla, FKA Sarah Logan

While The Viking Raiders' Erik and Ivar have been seen on recent episodes of "WWE Raw," the same cannot be said for their former manager, Valhalla (formerly known as Sarah Logan). t seems that Valhalla's absence will be permanent, as she is no longer a WWE Superstar, according to WWE's website.

PWInsider reported Monday evening that Valhalla, real name Sarah Rowe, was subtly moved to the alumni section on WWE's website. The news comes after Rowe announced that her WWE contract would not be renewed upon its expiration, back in early June. Now, Rowe is a free agent, but the former Viking Raiders manager has not made any indication that she is looking for an in-ring career post-WWE.

Rowe has been an associate of several stables in WWE, with her most notable work being alongside Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott (now-known as AEW's Ruby Soho) as "The Riott Squad." Rowe was initially released from WWE in 2020 following The Riott Squad's dissolution. She made a brief WWE return at the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble, but did not return as a full-time performer until that November, when she appeared on "WWE SmackDown" alongside The Viking Raiders as "Valhalla." Rowe's last WWE match was held in February 2024, where she was among the eliminated in a Last-Chance Elimination Chamber Qualifying Battle Royale. Rowe took time off following her loss to welcome a new addition to her and husband Erik's family. While Rowe's unceremonious exit from WWE may be upsetting to some, Rowe has reassured fans that her WWE leave is part of a "Divine timeline."

It is unlikely that Rowe's quiet departure from WWE will impact The Viking Raiders' storylines moving forward. The Viking Raiders were most recently seen on the September 8 episode of "Raw," where they were briefly seen supporting Penta before his match with Miro.