Valhalla, AKA Sarah Logan, Shares Emotional Message About WWE Deal Not Being Renewed

WWE is currently allowing the contracts of R-Truth and Carlito expire, and now The War Raiders' manager Valhalla, real name Sarah Rowe, has been added to the unfortunate list of cuts.

"Dear Wrestling, I come to you with tears in my eyes cause our time has come to a sudden end," Rowe wrote on Instagram. "WWE informed me yesterday that they are letting my contract expire. To be completely honest my ego can't help but be damaged. You always assume that when you end a lifelong career there is going to be a grand exit. But here I am, using the notes app on my phone typing up a goodbye letter to an entity that will forget I was even there. I truly take no offense to this, my career as it was is getting usurped by my vocation and it's all on a Divine timeline that [I] trust deeply. I'll definitely miss you but know I'll be taken care of by my wonderful husband, by the land you provided for me and alongside the children I've made along the way. I'm going to take off the weight of being a superstar and let myself soar being just Sarah."

Rowe says she looks forward to simply being herself. In the third person, Rowe stated that she's been getting to know herself better, and her social media will reflect that going forward.

"She's been growing on me and it's time I let her fully cultivate," Rowe said. "I love all the people you've brought into my life but my social media page won't be about you anymore."

Rowe joined WWE under the name Sarah Logan, wrestling in "WWE NXT" to start with before joining the main roster and becoming part of The Riott Squad alongside Ruby Riott (now known as Ruby Soho in AEW) and future Women's World Champion Liv Morgan. After the dissolution of the group, she was briefly released before she took on the Pagan-tinged character Valhalla, accompanying her husband Ray Rowe, known as Erik, and his tag team partner Ivar.