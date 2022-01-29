Former WWE superstar Sarah Logan of The Riott Squad is currently at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, according to PWInsider.

Logan is married in real-life to WWE’s Erik of The Viking Raiders, so it is possible she is visiting him during the Premium Live Event or it could be for a return.

Sarah has been away from WWE since June 2020 after announcing that she was stepping away from the sport indefinitely During her time away, she gave birth to her and Erik’s son, Raymond Cash Rowe, on February 9, 2021. She also began working on a new project — a children’s book series.

During an interview on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Logan admitted that it is hard to watch WWE often because she feels like she has unfinished business in the company. However, she enjoys seeing her husband pursue his WWE goals in the meantime.

“To be honest, it’s hard for me to watch WWE television because, you know, it’s an unclosed chapter in my life, in my opinion. But I’ll watch RAW just so we can watch his matches. Me and Ray were together before WWE. I know his struggle. I know what obstacles he had to overcome to get to eat at that table. I’m thankful that he’s there for our sake, and I love that he’s there for his sake. I don’t want him to ever, you know, not work there if that’s what he wants to do.”

