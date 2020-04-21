Despite Sarah Logan being released from WWE last Wednesday, WWE reportedly had plans to use her on last night's live RAW from the Performance Center.

Logan was scheduled to be on last night's RAW at one of two different points, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio. While Logan was not used, she was mentioned in the lead-up to Liv Morgan's win over Ruby Riott. Logan was also mentioned when Shayna Baszler talked about breaking her arm last week, before she did the same to Indi Hartwell.

Logan was actually scripted into RAW but after the broadcast started, she was removed from the show. There's no word yet on why Logan was removed from the show, but someone made the call to pull her from the plans.

Meltzer added that Logan has not been re-hired, but it was pretty much known during the day that she would be on RAW, as she was backstage, but the call was made to pull her from plans after RAW started.

It's still possible that WWE used Logan in the next few weeks as there is a mentality that they can use her during the 90-day non-compete clause.

Logan is married to Erik of The Viking Raiders, who was used in an interesting "Carpool Karaoke" segment last night.

Stay tuned for updates on Logan's WWE status.