Backstage Note On Sarah Logan's WWE Return

Sarah Logan made her official return to WWE this past week on "SmackDown," alongside The Viking Raiders. There, the trio interrupted the scheduled bout between B-Fab and Zelina Vega. Logan first emerged on the entrance ramp, surrounded by red smoke, before Erik and Ivar stunned all the members of Legado del Fantasma and Hit Row, laying down an assault on them.

Logan, now assuming the ring-name of Valhalla, then landed a headbutt on B-Fab before the trio stood tall in the ring. Prior to her on-screen return though, Fightful Select reported that Sarah Logan was actually backstage at some Smackdown episodes prior to her debut as "Valhalla."

In previous weeks, WWE broadcasted various vignettes in anticipation of the return of The Viking Riders. Erik and Ivar last competed in a Viking Rules Match against the New Day. Erik subsequently suffered a foot injury that would put The Viking Raiders out of action indefinitely. A month later, on the October 7 edition of "SmackDown," a mysterious woman appeared in one of the vignettes, wearing fur and a headdress, proclaiming "When the gods speak, I listen. We obey. Valhalla awaits."

That woman would later be confirmed as the former Riott Squad member, Sarah Logan. Currently under the name of Valhalla, she now serves on the "SmackDown" brand alongside The Viking Raiders, in her first in-ring appearance since the 2022 Royal Rumble. At the January event, Logan momentarily reunited with her former tag team partner Liv Morgan, following her near two-year absence from the company, as she was let go from the company in 2020.