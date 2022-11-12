Viking Raiders Back On SmackDown With Returning WWE Star

The Viking Raiders returned to this week's "WWE SmackDown" from a two-month absence, and they did not come alone.

Prior to a scheduled match between Zelina Vega and B-Fab, Erik & Ivar, accompanied by their new manager Sarah Logan, ambushed Hit Row and Legado del Fantasma, laying waste to all the members of the two factions. The beatdown ended with Logan delivering a headbutt to B-Fab, indicating that she had returned to WWE as both an in-ring performer and valet.

The news of Logan's WWE comeback was previously confirmed by PWInsider and Fightful Select, especially after WWE aired multiple vignettes hyping the return of The Viking Riders, showing a woman standing in front of The Viking Raiders' shields. In the first vignette, the mystery woman could be heard saying, "When the gods speak, I listen. We obey. Valhalla awaits." In subsequent weeks, similar vignettes aired on "WWE SmackDown" as WWE built up to the return of The Viking Raiders.

Logan, the wife of Erik, previously spent six years with WWE between 2014 and 2020. Following her release in April 2020, Logan announced she was stepping away from professional wrestling to focus on her family. She would make her in-ring comeback in the Women's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year, entering the battle royal at #25 and briefly reuniting with her former Riott Squad stablemate Liv Morgan. Logan also made a cameo on the August 19 episode of "SmackDown," appearing in a Viking Funeral segment held in honor of The New Day. Her last official match was for the Control Your Narrative (CYN) promotion in May 2022.