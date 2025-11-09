AEW Interested In Former WWE ID Talent

2025 has seen a number of wrestlers depart from All Elite Wrestling and either return to or debut in WWE. This includes Rusev, Aleister Black, Ricky Saints and Blake Monroe, the latter two of whom now hold championship gold in "WWE NXT." Conversely, it now appears that a former WWE ID talent could be headed to AEW.

According to Fightful Select, AEW has indicated their interest in Zayda Steel, who made headlines last year as the first name confirmed to the WWE ID program. In early October 2025, Steel announced that she would not be renewing her WWE ID contract, citing her desire to "do what's best" for her in-ring career. Also in October, discussions between AEW and Steel reportedly began, though a contract had yet to be inked as of last week.

During her time under a WWE ID deal, Steel competed in nine "WWE EVOLVE" matches, with her last against Thea Hail airing on October 22. Elsewhere, Steel wrestled the likes of Natalya, Kali Armstrong, Brinley Reece, and current EVOLVE Women's Champion Kendal Grey, all while remaining a member of Vanity Project alongside EVOLVE Champion Jackson Drake and others.

On the indie circuit, Steel, now 22 years old, battled Kylie and Zara Zakher for the WWE ID Women's Championship; Rae emerged victorious, cementing herself as the inaugural champion until the announcement of her second pregnancy. WWE launched the ID program as a way to support and develop independent wrestling talents and promotions.

Prior to signing a WWE ID contract, Steel notably wrestled for Marigold, a partner promotion of WWE, as well as MLW. Her Marigold run spanned three months.