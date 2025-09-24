WWE ID Women's Title Vacated After Former AEW Star Kylie Rae Announces Pregnancy

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the WWE ID Women's Championship would no longer be around the waist of former AEW star Kylie Rae, who vacated the title after announcing that she would be giving birth to her second child. On Monday, "WWE ID" took to social media to share the news and congratulate Rae on her pregnancy announcement.

"The WWE ID Women's Championship is now vacant. WWE ID is proud that Kylie Rae will go in the record books as the first ever champion and sends congratulations on the addition to her family. Thank you, Kylie!"

Rae initially relinquished the Relentless Pacific Northwest Title after learning she was pregnant, as she broke the news by responding to fans who questioned the sudden vacancy on social media.

"Because I'm pregnant."

Rae is currently engaged to Freelance Wrestling star Isaias Velazquez, who has been performing in the industry or nearly 20 years. The couple welcomed their first child, Breccon, in 2023. Despite having to vacate the title, Rae will forever be known as the first-ever WWE ID Women's Champion after defeating Zara Zakher and Zayda Steel at GCW ID Showcase last month.

After competing in several promotions such as Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, Reality Of Wrestling and Game Changer Wrestling, Rae signed with WWE under their ID program in late 2024 and was regularly showcased on the company's weekly "Evolve" show. Before Rae made history by becoming the inaugural WWE ID Women's Champion, she challenged for the Evolve Women's Title on multiple occasions, but unfortunately was unable to capture the gold.