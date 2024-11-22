Original AEW Roster Member, Ex-TNA Star Revealed As Latest WWE ID Program Recruit

The WWE ID program has announced several of their picks since first unveiling the initiative in October. The promotion's latest selection received the news of her inclusion during a recent indie show, and a fan made sure to share her emotional reaction. Following her match, Kylie Rae was given the news that she has been selected as WWE's latest choice for their WWE ID program, which left the star in an emotional state. Fans might recognize Rae from her brief stint with AEW, where she performed at the inaugural Double or Nothing pay-per-view and was slated for the first ever Fyter Fest before being replaced by The Bunny. Additionally, she also appeared in TNA, NWA, and had a few matches on WWE Main Event under the name Briana Ray, but was never signed to a contract.

After: @WWEID @IamKylieRae #freelanceslam I am so incredibly proud of this hard-working mama! I guess I need to start watching WWE again 🙃 pic.twitter.com/DkCq8LVcvz — Jaybird Jared 🐦 (@jaybird_jared) November 22, 2024

Rae has since reacted to her WWE ID acceptance on X, and seemed grateful for the opportunity. "I've made a lot of mistakes in my life. But sometimes life gives us another chance.Thank you @WWEID, feeling blessed," she posted.

I've made a lot of mistakes in my life. But sometimes life gives us another chance.🥺 Thank you @WWEID , feeling blessed😭❤️ https://t.co/NGPW7HmCOi — KYLIE RAE (@IamKylieRae) November 22, 2024

This announcement makes Rae the fourth additional WWE ID prospect this week, after the promotion picked Northern Crown Wrestling's Zoe Sager, Memphis Wrestling's Aaron Roberts, and Chaotic Wrestling of New England's Ricky Smokes. Only time will tell whether this initiative will have WWE's desired effect.

