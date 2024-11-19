Latest Round Of WWE ID Prospects Includes Talent From New England, Memphis & Toronto

Over the past few weeks, WWE has announced the names of several recruits for their WWE ID program, and they recently added three more names to the list.

"Fightful" has reported that Northern Crown Wrestling's Zoe Sager and Memphis Wrestling's Aaron Roberts are part of WWE ID, while "Wrestling Observer" has announced that Ricky Smokes of Chaotic Wrestling of New England is another new addition to the program. Sager, who is the first Canadian to be signed to WWE ID, is the current 365 Global Women's Champion, and has previously held the LPW Challenge and LPG Grand Championships. She has wrestled in indie promotions like DOA, PPW, and RCW, while she also wrestled once on "AEW Dark: Elevation" — the promotion's now-defunct YouTube show — against Emi Sakura in March 2023.

Advertisement

Smokes is also a prolific star on the indie scene and has faced off against the likes of Ace Austin, Danhausen, and Tommy Dreamer. The 24-year-old star made his debut in 2019, and has worked as both a singles and tag team star. Roberts, meanwhile, has featured primarily on CWFM over the last few years and is the current Heritage Champion in the promotion. A few of his most notable opponents in his short pro wrestling star include the likes of TNA's Josh Alexander and AEW star Blake Christian.

WWE has so far announced over 10 names to WWE ID, some of whom are Zayda Steel, Ice Williams, Bryce Donovan, Sean Legacy, and Cappuccino Jones. As per a report, several indie stars have already been signed by WWE to the program, and they will be able to wrestle on the indie scene.

Advertisement