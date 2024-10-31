New WWE ID Program Reportedly Already Has Some Independent Wrestlers Under Contract

It didn't take long for some independent wrestlers to sign with WWE's new Independent Developmental Program, if a new report is to be believed. After news of the "WWE ID" program's launch was announced on Tuesday with a press release from the company, POST Wrestling reported that some independent wrestlers are already signed, according to multiple sources, though they could not confirm names or which of the schools the wrestlers are training with.

Sources told POST Wrestling that several independent wrestlers have deals that allow them to continue to appear at independent wrestling events. Another confirmed to the outlet that there are currently no restrictions on where contracted talent can appear, or whether they can lose matches. One of the first questions to pop up regarding the WWE ID program was whether or not independent wrestlers under contract could wrestle AEW talents on the independent scene, or even appear for AEW. The outlet was not able to get a definitive answer on those questions.

Another source also told the outlet that no financial support is being provided to the schools, which include Cody Rhodes' Nightmare Factory, Booker T's Reality of Wrestling, Rikishi's KnokX Pro Academy, and more. The initial press release stated that talent associated with the program will receive "financial opportunity," but did not specifically mention any financial gain for the schools outright. Talent associated with WWE's latest program will receive a "WWE ID" designation, and will also allow fans to monitor the talent via matches, highlights and more posted to WWE's social media accounts, according to the press release.

