Another WWE ID & EVOLVE Talent Announces Departure From The Promotion

In November 2024, WWE announced the first group of WWE ID prospects, with former Wrestling Open Champion Bryce Donovan being one of them. Nearly a year later, Donovan's time in the program and WWE has officially come to an end.

Donovan confirmed the news on X, writing, "Finale. I will no longer be with WWE ID or Evolve. Thanks for the good time everyone. Learned a lot especially from @TheRealXPac who's the best coach anyone could ask for. I'll let you know what's happening next when I decide or maybe I won't idk yet."

As he continued his work across the independent wrestling circuit as a WWE ID prospect, Donovan also competed on "WWE EVOLVE," which airs on Wednesday nights on Tubi. Donovan's most recent "EVOLVE" appearance took place on October 15, when he unsuccessfully challenged Jackson Drake for the WWE EVOLVE Championship. In the same episode, Kendal Grey dethroned Kali Armstrong to become the brand new EVOLVE Women's Champion. Donovan previously wrestled in the WWE ID Men's Championship tournament, but fell short to the eventual winner Cappuccino Jones in the quarter finals.

Donovan's departure from WWE marks the latest in a string of others dating back to last week when the likes of Kylie Rae and Zara Zakher also left the WWE ID program. Several other talents from "EVOLVE" and "WWE NXT" were also impacted by a wave of releases. Notable names in that batch include former NXT North American Champion Wes Lee and "EVOLVE" General Manager Stevie Turner. Like Donovan, it remains to be seen where their next destination in pro wrestling will be.