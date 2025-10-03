Update On Injury Suffered By WWE Star Ridge Holland At Recent TNA Show

Ridge Holland is going to be on the shelf for awhile following an injury he sustained during a TNA taping over the weekend. Dave Meltzer confirmed in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Holland suffered a broken foot in his match against Moose on Saturday in Edmonton.

Holland confirmed on social media on Monday that he suffered a Lisfranc injury and would be undergoing surgery on Friday. Meltzer confirmed that surgery in his update, as well, and said that Holland will likely be out for six months or longer. The match was stopped when Holland suffered the injury and Moose even helped him to the back, something that was shared in a video on social media by an X (formerly Twitter) user. The eight second clip shows Holland unable to put weight on his left foot while Moose and a ringside official help him up the ramp to the back.

He had just competed at TNA's Victory Road in a match against Mike Santana. In addition to working in TNA via WWE's partnership with the promotion, Holland has also been wrestling on "WWE EVOLVE" and "NXT" live shows. His last match on "NXT" television was a number one contendership battle royal in May that was ultimately won by Myles Borne. His last televised singles match in "NXT" came in a loss against Ricky Saints in March.

Holland signed with WWE back in 2018 and while he most recently has worked on "NXT," including a storyline with Chase University, he had a stint on the main roster from 2021 to 2023 where he was a member of The Brawling Brutes.