WWE NXT Star Injured At TNA Taping

Following the company's Victory Road pay-per-view on Friday, TNA held a set of tapings for its flagship TV show the following day in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Among the WWE performers present for the "TNA Impact" taping was Ridge Holland, who wrestled a match against Moose. Unfortunately, Holland was seemingly injured during the bout, with the match brought to an end as the WWE star was helped to the back by his opponent and a company official. In the video, shared by a fan in attendance, Holland appears unable to put any weight on his left leg.

@Fightful Ridge Holland injured at Impact Taping in Edmonton Canada. Match stopped and Moose his opponent helped him to the back. pic.twitter.com/9sqU0OMmbB — LoveBig_StayHumble (@K1LuM1NaT1) September 28, 2025

Holland had just wrestled Mike Santana on Friday at Victory Road, falling short as Santana prepares to challenge Trick Williams for the TNA World Championship in the coming weeks. Outside of his recent TNA involvement, Holland has been most active on the WWE EVOLVE roster.

Apart from live events, Holland hasn't wrestled an NXT match since May, when he took part in a battle royale to become number-one contender for the NXT Championship. He was eliminated midway through the match by Williams, and the battle royale was instead won by Myles Borne.

A native of England, Holland has been signed with WWE since 2018. He's spent most of that time on "NXT," though he had a stint on the main roster from 2021 until 2023, when he was a member of The Brawling Brutes alongside Sheamus and Butch (AKA Pete Dunne). Prior to joining WWE, Holland (real name Luke Menzies) was a professional rugby player in the United Kingdom and Canada.