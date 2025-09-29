WWE's Ridge Holland Offers Injury Update After Getting Hurt At TNA Taping

WWE star Ridge Holland was seemingly injured over the weekend while working at TNA Wrestling tapings. Holland was filmed leaving the ring after a match with former TNA World Champion Moose, unable to put weight on his leg. The former "Brawling Brute" took to X (formerly Twitter) to update fans on his condition, though with few details.

"Lisfranc Injury...Surgery Friday," Holland wrote. "See ya in abit [sic]"

A Lisfranc injury occurs when there is a dislocation of the bones that make up the midfoot, where the toe joints meet the joints in the heels. There is no word on how long Holland will be out of action, but a Lisfranc injury can take up to a year to heal properly, though it can also be healed in a much quicker time.

Initially a star in NXT, Holland made a name for himself in the NXT UK offshoot before returning to NXT and eventually the main roster, where he was a member of the Brawling Brutes, and was unfortunately involved in the accident that resulted in former WWE Champion Big E suffering a career-ending neck injury. Holland has spent the past year or so back in NXT, where he was a member of Chase U, before betraying the faction. As of recently, he's competed in WWE Evolve, NXT's developmental brand, as well as wrestling in TNA, with which WWE has a partnership. He recently wrestled Mike Santana at TNA's Victory Road event, where he came up short against the former LAX member.