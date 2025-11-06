Ridge Holland's WWE Release Was Punitive

Former WWE star Ridge Holland's deal with WWE has reportedly been terminated before its expiry, due to his recent social media posts.

Holland was told by WWE last month that they wouldn't renew his deal and that they would pay him till the expiry of his contract. The former WWE NXT star has been unhappy at the manner in which he was let go, claiming that he has been "left out to dry" following his injury. A report by "Fightful Select" has revealed that Holland's deal was set to expire in mid-November, up to which point he would have continued to be paid by WWE. However, his recent critical posts about the company are reportedly viewed as a "breach" by the TKO-owned promotion, which has decided to release him from his contract ahead of its expiry. The report stated that he won't be paid for the rest of his contract.

Holland was injured while wrestling for WWE's partner promotion, TNA Wrestling, a foot injury that will keep him on the sidelines for several months. The report by "Fightful Select" added that WWE will likely still continue to pay for his rehab and surgery.

The English star recently revealed that, in addition to his foot surgery, he may also need surgery on his neck. Several WWE stars have been released or informed that their contracts would not be renewed in 2025, as TKO has tightened its purse strings and reduced the talent pool, with Holland being one of the casualties of WWE's new strategy.