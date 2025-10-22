Ex-WWE Star Ridge Holland Provides Foot Injury Update, Might Also Need Neck Surgery

Former WWE wrestler Ridge Holland parted ways with the promotion recently after announcing that WWE opted to not re-sign him whilst he was nursing his foot injury. Unfortunately, in a recent post shared on his social media, Holland added that he not only has had to deal with his foot, but that he had another undisclosed injury beforehand.

"Next Tuesday, I've got to go to Birmingham, Alabama, to have the cast cut off," Holland explained. "[I'll get] some more x-rays to make sure that the foot's all good and we can go, possibly, to partial weight bearing, but the kicker is: prior to the foot, I had a neck injury. ... They got imaging for that post-foot surgery, and I'm going to Birmingham also to see the next specialist, so ... worst-case scenario, I'll need neck surgery."

He also noted that he's had some nerve impingements lately, sending pain down his arm as well, and admitted that he's a bit apprehensive about the next move.

"It's just another kick in the balls, really. It never rains, it pours!"

Following his departure from WWE, a Fightful Select report added more details to the situation, claiming that Holland was offered a new contract from the promotion in November last year, with a pay downgrade and bumping him down to "NXT." The report further claimed that Holland had to take about a $200,000 decrease in pay and that he wasn't offered anything more for working in TNA, where he suffered his injury. Moreso, the report also claimed that the NXT locker room reacted negatively to his departure, with one source opining that WWE prior to 2020 would've continued paying Holland while he recovered from his foot injury.