Backstage Details On WWE Letting Ridge Holland's Contract Expire During Injury Rehab

After suffering an injury while working a TNA show last month, WWE star Ridge Holland has announced that he was informed WWE will be letting his contract expire in November. Though he noted WWE agreed to pay for his rehabilitation, Holland (real name Luke Menzies) will have no way to work in the coming months.

A backstage report from Fightful Select now offers some further details on the situation. Last November, Holland was offered a new contract from WWE with a downgrade in pay, taking him from a main roster level to an NXT level. The outlet reported that the wrestler made about $200,000 less than his previous deal, and he was not offered any extra pay for working for TNA. Now he'll be unable to work for the next 6 or 7 months.

It was also noted that there was a negative reaction to Holland's departure backstage. One longtime talent anonymously shared their belief that, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic altering the way WWE did business, the company would've continued paying Holland while he recovered. They also said a number of WWE performers share their concern.

Holland was injured while wrestling TNA's Moose, was unable to continue the match, and had to be helped to the back. He's been with WWE since 2018 and spent time as a member of The Brawling Brutes alongside Sheamus and Pete Dunne (AKA Butch). In the post noting his WWE departure, the wrestler revealed that he intends to start up a coaching business in the near future.