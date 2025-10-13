Ridge Holland Announces WWE Isn't Renewing His Contract, Will Pay For Injury Rehab

WWE star Ridge Holland announced on Instagram today that he's been informed by a WWE official that the company will not be renewing his contract, and it's set to come to an end on November 14. Holland, who is currently injured, stated that WWE assured him it will continue to cover the costs of his rehab, but Holland made it clear that he will no longer receive a guaranteed paycheck as he recovers from the injury.

"My career with WWE has been blighted by misfortune but I'm still thankful and grateful for the opportunity and experience," Holland wrote. "The shining light that has always kept me going is the HUGE support from a handful of special human beings. Thank you."

Holland, a former pro rugby player, signed with WWE in 2018, just a short time into his wrestling career. He spent time in NXT, NXT UK, and on "WWE SmackDown" as a member of the Brawling Brutes. Along with dealing with several injuries of his own throughout his time with WWE, Holland drew attention for being in the ring with Big E when the former WWE Champion broke his neck, quite possibly leading to his permanent in-ring retirement.

Just last month, Holland was injured while wrestling Moose at a TNA taping, with the wrestler needing to be helped to the back. His last WWE match took place at an NXT live event on September 12, when Holland defeated Dante Chen. In his social media post, Holland admitted that he isn't sure if he'll return to pro wrestling in the future, but he did indicate that he'll soon be starting up his own online coaching business.