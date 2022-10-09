Sheamus Credits The Brawling Brutes For Reinvigorating Him

Sheamus has had an incredible 2022, experiencing a career renaissance and a massive increase in popularity due to his brutal in-ring style, match quality, and overall consistency as a performer. While Sheamus often likes to credit this respect and adoration from the crowd to delivering "Banger after Banger" inside the ring, he has recently felt the need to give his two stablemates their flowers for reigniting his passion for professional wrestling.

In an interview with The Ringer Wrestling Show, following The Brawling Brutes' victory over Imperium at WWE Extreme Rules 2022, Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland discussed their passion for the business and their current run as a trio. Even following a hard-hitting Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook match against GUNTHER and co, Sheamus was quick to say that his love and passion for what he does is incredibly high right now. "[We] are so passionate about what we do," Sheamus continues, "I've been here over 13 and a half years on the main roster, and these two boys... really brought my passion back to a level 10."

Sheamus goes on to discuss the healthy group dynamic amongst the trio, saying, "There's no level of authority here. We're just three boys, three mates, who will bleed and die for each other out there... There is no ego."

The four-time World Champion then spoke on his organic and natural progression into being a fan favorite and how it's the first time he's felt genuine and organic support from the crowd in his 13 years on the main roster. "I've never had that reaction before in my career," Sheamus continued, "The last [eight months] with these guys has been incredible, and it's been organic."