Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland were addressed by a new name on this week’s WWE “SmackDown”.

Sheamus and Ridge Holland have feuded with The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for months now. And ever since Butch joined their ranks, punishment has been dished out with his signature rough brawling and joint manipulation.

It was revealed on last night’s show that the three men would be known collectively as ‘The Brawling Brutes’ going forward. This is a rather fitting name for the trio, and it signifies that they are getting on the same page as they better understand Butch’s unpredictable behavior.

Last night’s WWE “SmackDown” saw several other memorable moments, including a standout singles match between Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn to kick off the show.

The main event match saw RK-Bro against The Usos to determine the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. With a bit of help from ‘The Tribal Chief’ Roman Reigns, The Usos picked up the victory and can now deem themselves the Undisputed Titleholders.

