Former Ridge Holland Says He's Been 'Left Out To Dry,' 'Totally F***ed' By WWE Release

Former WWE star Ridge Holland has criticized WWE for the way they released him while he was injured and revealed the financial difficulties he is currently facing.

Holland suffered a nasty injury in his match with Moose at a TNA Wrestling taping. WWE then informed him that they wouldn't be renewing his deal, and he was let go by the promotion. In a new post on social media, Holland hit out at WWE, alleging how he's been "hung out to dry" by the company when wrestling for another company, and that he is finding it tough to pay his mortgage. He said that while WWE is covering the costs of his surgery and rehabilitation, the injury has sidelined him for several months, and being out of a job has made his situation even more difficult.

"I never thought I'd not be able to pay my mortgage. I feel like I've just been hung out to dry after getting injured working for another company on behalf of WWE. Add to that my contract not being renewed knowing that I wouldn't be able to wrestle for 7 months. This is brutal. Yes they are taking care of the surgery and physical therapy but let's be honest, that's the bare minimum after what we sacrifice for the company. Plus the possibility of having to get my neck fused too. Talk about getting totally fu**ed," he said.

The English star had recently stated that, aside from his foot injury, he also needs neck surgery. Holland, who was previously part of the main roster, was moved back to NXT in 2023, at which point his contract with the promotion was reportedly reduced by nearly $200,000 compared to his main roster deal. Holland, who had a seven-year run with WWE, also wrestled in WWE's Evolve, as well as in NXT and TNA Wrestling over the past year.