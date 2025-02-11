Elektra Lopez Confirms WWE Release: 'I've Got A Packed Schedule For The Next 90 Days'

Former Legado Del Fantasma member Elektra Lopez has announced that she has been let go by WWE through a post on social media. Lopez confirmed recent reports that she was one of the many stars who were let go by WWE over the weekend.

In a post on X, the former "WWE NXT" star stated that she has a packed 90 days coming up after being released by WWE.

"Heard any good news lately? No? Well, make it quick—I've got a packed schedule for the next 90 days⏳," she said.

Heard any good news lately? No? Well, make it quick—I've got a packed schedule for the next 90 days⏳ pic.twitter.com/M1ThSnEPYX — Elektra Lopez (@elektralopezwwe) February 11, 2025

Lopez wrestled for the first time on WWE television in 2018 when she faced Lacey Evans on "NXT," and officially joined the promotion in 2021. She later joined the Legado Del Fantasma faction in the developmental brand but was replaced by Zelina Vega when the group was called up to the main roster. But, Lopez was later readded to the group when she made her main roster debut in January 2024. Lopez was primarily used in a managerial/valet role on the main roster, wrestling just a handful of times. Her last match took place in the first week of December, losing the first round triple threat qualifying match for the WWE Women's United States Championship.

Reports have suggested that WWE may have released a few stars to make way for some that could be promoted from "NXT," one of whom could be Roxanne Perez.

Aside from Lopez, the likes of Blair Davenport and Sonya Deville were let go from the women's division, while tag teams like AOP, and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson were also let go.