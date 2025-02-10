Backstage Update On Recent WWE Departures

Over the past weekend, WWE had its largest round of releases since 2023 as 10 Superstars were let go from the company. Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Giovanni Vinci, Isla Dawn, Cedric Alexander, Elektra Lopez, Blair Davenport, Paul Ellering, and The Authors of Pain were all released from their deals, while Sonya Deville was told that her contract would be renewed when it expires in a few weeks time. The releases came as a shock, including to the likes of Dave Meltzer, who stated on "Wrestling Observer Radio" that he didn't see the departures coming.

"I didn't know the cuts were coming, but I was told that when they started that there was going to be a bunch, so there was a bunch. The basic gist as I see it is that they're probably bringing some people up from NXT like Roxanne Perez or whoever, and I think they just needed to make room." When running down the names, Meltzer stated that he was most surprised by the departure of Gallows and Anderson, more specifically Anderson as he is currently on the shelf following surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff.

As far as how long it will be before the departed Superstars can get back in the ring, Meltzer explained that everyone has the same deal apart from Deville. "Most of them are 90-day non-competes. Sonya Deville actually is just waiting for her contract to expire which is very soon. She can go anywhere, I don't how much interest there would be, I mean she's got a big enough name where if she wanted to do some indies, she'll be able to get work, but we'll see, we'll see with all of them."

