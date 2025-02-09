Legado Del Fantasma Member Released By WWE

The wave of WWE roster cuts has reportedly continued with a member of Legado Del Fantasma as the latest victim. According to PWInsider, Elektra Lopez, the manager of the stable, was released from WWE this weekend following a four-year run with the company. News of Lopez's exit comes after the likes of Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Isla Dawn, Blair Davenport and more were also let go.

Trained by Damian Adams, Lopez initially appeared in WWE through a pair of matches in 2018 and 2019, respectively. The latter saw her and Kristen (now AEW's Kris Statlander) challenge The IIconics for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on "WWE SmackDown." Two years later, Lopez officially signed with WWE, subsequently reporting to its development brand of "WWE NXT." There, she notably served as the original manager to Legado Del Fantasma, which consisted of herself, Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro.

Upon Legado Del Fantasma's main roster call-up in October 2022, Lopez stayed in "NXT." Meanwhile, Zelina Vega took over managerial duties for the group. This would remain the case until November 2023, when Escobar turned on Rey Mysterio, who previously joined forces with Legado Del Fantasma to re-form the Latino World Order. While Mysterio, Vega, Wilde, and Del Toro remained united under the LWO name, Escobar reestablished Legado Del Fantasma as a separate entity, with Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo recruited as new members in December 2023. The next month, Lopez reunited with Escobar on "SmackDown," marking her return as the faction's manager and her official call-up to the main roster.

Lopez last wrestled on the December 6 episode of "SmackDown" in a triple-threat, first-round match of the Women's United States Championship tournament. Tiffany Stratton emerged as the victor by pinning Lopez.