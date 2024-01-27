WWE NXT Star Elektra Lopez Debuts On Main Roster, Rejoins Santos Escobar On SmackDown

She may be involved in a feud with Lola Vice after being eliminated by her former friend during a battle royal on "WWE NXT," but Elektra Lopez is now also back on the main roster, joining Santos Escobar, Humberto, and Angel on "WWE SmackDown." Lopez seemed to allude to the move during a promo segment with Vice on Tuesday's episode, where she mentioned first being noticed by Legado Del Fantasma — Lopez was part of the original version of the group from 2021 to 2022, but was replaced by Zelina Vega when they were called up to the main roster while she remained in "NXT."

Escobar was taking on Carlito (in a match that was supposed to take place at Survivor Series: War Games) when the match broke down into a brawl between both groups. Humberto and Angel brawled with Joaquin Wilde and Cruz del Toro, and Vega was also at ringside. Lopez appeared out of the crowd to take out Vega, and her involvement distracted Carlito, allowing Escobar to roll him up for the win.

Lopez walked up the ramp to the back with the group, and was also seen backstage with the group when Escobar picked his number for the Royal Rumble match. Though she appears to have been called up to at least make appearances alongside Legado on the main roster, Lopez is still set to take on Vice one-on-one on Tuesday's episode of "NXT."