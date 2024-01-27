WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 1/26 - Solo Sikoa Faces LA Knight, Carmelo Hayes Takes On Austin Theory

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on January 26, 2024, coming to you live from the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida!

One night before he challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match along with AJ Styles and Randy Orton at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, LA Knight looks to pick up one last win as he collides with Reigns' stablemate Solo Sikoa. Knight has a long history with The Bloodline, and has been seeking his retribution since coming up short against "The Tribal Chief" at Crown Jewel in November of last year.

Carmelo Hayes and Austin Theory squared off with one another in singles competition on January 12, but the match unexpectedly came to an end when the referee called for the bell early as both men had suffered injuries. Tonight, they will be facing off in a rematch with one another as they look to put their issues to bed.

Tensions have been on the rise between The Final Testament and Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits over the past few weeks, dating back to the January 5 edition of "SmackDown" when the Authors of Pain blindsided Lashey, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins and aligned themselves with Karrion Kross in their return to WWE. In light of such, Lashley and The Profits challenged The Final Testament to meet them in person, and the latter stable accepted which will be taking place tonight.

After retaining the Women's Tag Team Championship over The Unholy Union during last week's episode of "SmackDown", Kayden Carter and Katana Chance will be putting their title on the line once more tonight as they defend against Damage CTRL's Asuka and Kairi Sane. Asuka and Sane called their shot after Carter and Chance's aforementioned defense.

Additionally, Santos Escobar will be taking on Carlito after the former and his Legado del Fantasma teammates Angel and Humberto defeated the latter, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde in a Six Man Tag Team match last week. The aforementioned Orton, Jimmy Uso, and Bianca Belair are also advertised to be in town tonight on WWE's event page.