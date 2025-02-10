Full List Of Recent WWE Talent Departures, Releases Or Contracts Not Renewed

The road to WrestleMania has a dark cloud hanging over it. Recently, news broke that numerous WWE Superstars were either released or told their contracts would not be renewed in the coming weeks.

As it stands the releases are as follows:

-Duke Hudson

-Cedric Alexander

-Akam

-Rezar

-Paul Ellering

-Sonya Deville

-Blair Davenport

-Isla Dawn

-Karl Anderson

-Luke Gallows

-Giovanni Vinci

-Elektra Lopez.

It is not the reason behind the mass layoffs is not entirely clear. The nature of the various departures differs, as some were granted releases, some were released, and some were simply told their contracts would not be renewed. Many of the released stars included notes about having 90 days until they can compete elsewhere.

Hudson was the first to announce his departure, releasing a video that sees him interviewing himself. One version of him was despondent but grateful, while the other version was incandescent with rage over being passed over in favor of fellow Australians like Bronson Reed and Rhea Ripley. Then the releases came in a wave, with Cedric Alexander then thanking the company for 8 and a half years. Akam, Rezar, and Ellering had been part of Karrion Kross's Final Testament on "WWE Raw." The group had just finished a feud with the Wyatt Sicks, which saw them come up short against the Sicks but had not seemed to be so soundly beaten that they could be considered written off television. The same could be said of Isla Dawn, who was fresh off a feud in "WWE NXT" with Meta-Four, and even competed on "WWE Speed" the week of her release.