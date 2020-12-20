Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business are your new RAW Tag Team Champions.
Tonight's WWE TLC pay-per-view saw Benjamin and Alexander capture the titles from Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day.
This is the first title reign for Benjamin and Alexander together. Woods and Kofi have been red brand champions since October 12 when they were drafted to RAW, and received the titles from current SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits in a switch. Before that, The Street Profits had held the RAW titles since the March 2 RAW when they defeated Murphy and Seth Rollins. The New Day have been champions since winning the blue brand titles from Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura at Extreme Rules on July 19.
Below are a few shots from tonight's title change at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida:
Get fired up, because The #HurtBusiness @Sheltyb803 & @CedricAlexander get one more chance to dethrone #TheNewDay RIGHT NOW at #WWETLC!— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) December 21, 2020
?? https://t.co/OZApDRovhU pic.twitter.com/7i5hLAxoty
BIG MATCH NEW DAY, BABYYYYYYYYYY!#WWETLC @TrueKofi @AustinCreedWins pic.twitter.com/Y0dUcp8F12— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 21, 2020
No chairs in this one, @AustinCreedWins...#TheNewDay look to retain their #WWERaw #TagTeamTitles against The #HurtBusiness RIGHT NOW LIVE on @WWENetwork! #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/WOqTUWtVLI— WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2020
The high-octane offense just keeps hittin' from ya boys, #TheNewDay.#WWETLC @TrueKofi @AustinCreedWins pic.twitter.com/aVbnEF8GK6— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 21, 2020
WHAT. A. CATCH.#WWETLC @Sheltyb803 pic.twitter.com/GijtL8CBAL— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 21, 2020
Now this is good for BUSINESS.— WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2020
The #HurtBusiness' @Sheltyb803 & @CedricAlexander have just become the NEW #WWERaw #TagTeamChampions! #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/60tCqUBaJF
.@TrueKofi pushes the pace as BIG MATCH #NewDay battle The #HurtBusiness with the #WWERaw Tag Team Titles up for grabs at #WWETLC! @AustinCreedWins @Sheltyb803 @CedricAlexander @The305MVP pic.twitter.com/alPKlH2CXF— WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2020
Chief Hurt Officer approved.@Sheltyb803 & @CedricAlexander just brought more gold to The #HurtBusiness!#WWETLC @fightbobby @The305MVP pic.twitter.com/9Lj8lHB4Mm— WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2020