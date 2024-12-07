WWE's Sonya Deville In Deleted Social Media Post: 'I've Had 5 Star Matches Before'

Pure Fusion Collective has not had a televised match since the November 11 "WWE Raw," but that does not mean they haven't been busy. Recently, the faction's leader, Sonya Deville, has gained the mockery of WWE fans for a controversial claim regarding her in-ring skills. The now-deleted post was recorded and posted by X user Patrick the Heel. Patrick posted a series of screenshots, with the first including Deville's original post, which seems to be made in response to another X user.

"You know what's hilarious about this," Deville wrote. "I've had 5-star matches before and I'll have them again. While I've been working my a** off to get there after some setbacks, you sit in a second hand gaming chair, in your parents basement eating hot Cheetos and picking your nose." In response, Patrick quotes Deville's claim of her "5-star matches" in what seems to be a private message on X. It is unclear whether Patrick sent this to Deville herself. Regardless, Deville quickly edited the wording of her original post, electing to call her matches simply "GREAT" matches. Deville ultimately ended up deleting the post. Before she deleted her post, Patrick had replied to Deville, asking "respectfully" to be pointed towards the 5-star match in question. It seems that after this direct interaction, Deville quickly blocked Patrick, prompting Patrick to ask what Deville was "on."

The Saga of the Sonya Deville 5-Star Match Post pic.twitter.com/YN1A7ImkDE — Patrick The Heel (@patricktheheel) December 5, 2024

Several X members joined the conversation, with some also wondering where Deville's alleged 5-star matches were. Another user shared that they were also blocked by Deville, though the block's recency and reasoning remain undisclosed. Prior to her interactions with Patrick and the latter's post, Deville was seen taking on other social media users in a series of witty comebacks. Deville's last televised match saw Pure Fusion Collective take a loss to IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL.