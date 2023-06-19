Luke Gallows And Karl Anderson Detail Events That Led To Their WWE Returns

To paraphrase a classic song, many of us get by with "a little help from our friends," which is certainly the case with AJ Styles and The OC. When "The Phenomenal One" was dealing with The Judgment Day, led by fellow Bullet Club alum Finn Balor, he put in a call to some old friends and brought The Good Brothers back to the WWE to help him in his battle before adding "Michin" Mia Yim to their ranks.

Although, things almost played out very differently for Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. In the first new episode of their podcast "Talk'n Shop" in a year, "The Machine Gun" and "The Big LG" pulled back the curtain on their WWE comeback on "Raw" in Brooklyn's Barclays Center on October 10, 2022.

First, they shared how they didn't think this was in the cards for them. "We never leave a door fully closed, which we've proven with this return [that] we thought we'd never make," said Gallows.

Anderson then expanded on that notion. "It was a pretty surreal day because we thought that WWE was in the rearview mirror. That after our exit and after some of the things we were doing, we weren't going to be welcomed back with open arms, but we were. Business was business and we worked it all out. I think we made one of the greatest returns of all time ... [But] we're glad we left, we're glad we went [to Impact], we're glad that we came back."