Mia Yim Did Not Know She'd Be Joining The O.C., Discusses Their Relationship

When The O.C. unveiled their "Rhea-lution" to equalize The Judgement Day on "WWE Raw" in November 2022, fans weren't the only ones surprised to see "The Baddest Chick on the Block" Mia Yim aligned with the trio.

Speaking with Ryan Satin on the "Out of Character" podcast, Yim disclosed when she got the call from WWE informing her of the idea and what her first thought was. "Ok, but are the guys cool with it?"

Though Yim had a cordial relationship with Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows during their time in IMPACT Wrestling — her dog Joleen loved Gallows — Yim wasn't sure if AJ Styles would like her. The only experience Yim had with Styles was through his controller-smashing persona on "UpUpDownDown." Yim was told by officials that all three guys "loved the idea and wanted her in the group," which flattered her.

Wanting to make the most of her second chance with the company, Yim is appreciative of not only having The O.C.'s approval but also having them as a support system for her professional career. During their live event matches against The Judgment Day this past fall, Yim's O.C. brothers would constantly tell her "remember who you are" and "we know who you are, show everybody else."

"I haven't told the boys yet, but being with them, coming back to WWE after how I left, they helped me a lot with my confidence to kind of get back into the swing of things and for me to know who I am," said Yim.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Out of Character" podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.