Former WWE Star Returns On Raw To Attack Rhea Ripley

The O.C. has found a solution to its "Rhea Problem" in the form of Mia Yim.

During the 11/7 episode of "WWE Raw" in Wilkes-Barre, PA, Yim shockingly returned to WWE, aligning herself with the stable of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows while confronting Rhea Ripley and the rest of The Judgment Day.

In the lead-up to Yim's return, Finn Balor answered Seth Rollins' Open Challenge for the United States Title, reminding Rollins that he once cost him championship gold, and it was his time to return the favor. This led to The O.C. hitting the ring, and once Rollins snuck out of the ring, a promo battle ensued between the two factions. Styles informed Balor that although The O.C. failed in their pursuit to "find someone to take care of the Rhea problem," someone found them instead. Just then, Ripley was shoved into the ring post by a hooded figure, who revealed herself to be Yim!

As a brawl broke out in the ring, Yim grabbed a kendo stick and began swinging at Ripley on the outside, sending The Nightmare crashing into the timekeeper's area. The segment ended with The O.C. and Yim standing tall in the ring.

Later in the show, an irate Judgment Day disputed the notion that The O.C. had evened the odds, with Ripley stressing that she's a problem that "can't be solved."

It appears WWE could be building to a WarGames match between The O.C. and The Judgment Day at the upcoming Survivor Series premium live event. The grudge match could take place following The Judgment Day's victory over Styles & Co. at last weekend's Crown Jewel.

Yim was released by WWE in November 2021 after she spent nearly four years with the promotion. However, she hadn't wrestled a match for nearly a year prior to her release, with her last bout taking place against Nikki Cross on December 28, 2020. Earlier in 2020, she was called up to the main roster as a member of Retribution, going by the name RECKONING. Following her WWE release, Yim took a five-month hiatus from wrestling before returning to her old stomping grounds, IMPACT Wrestling. After Yim finished up her run with IMPACT last month, several reports suggested that the Triple H-led regime had an interest in bringing her back to WWE.