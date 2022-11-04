Backstage News On WWE Interest In Mia Yim

Mia Yim was among the WWE talent released in 2021 as a result of budget cuts associated with the global COVID-19 pandemic. She returned to Impact Wrestling for a five-month stint before finishing up at the television tapings in Albany, New York, following Bound For Glory. Now, it appears that WWE may have some interest in bringing Yim back.

According to Fightful Select, WWE was aware of Yim's short-term run with Impact and had "interest in anticipation of it." In addition, "she's expected to be brought back soon," although there doesn't look to be any timetable as to when how soon "soon" might be.

Yim signed with WWE in 2018 after back-to-back appearances in the Mae Young Classic. She was a featured member of the "NXT" roster until her call-up to the main roster in 2020. WWE added Yim to the Retribution stable and renamed her "Reckoning." However, after competing in a few matches on "Raw" at the end of 2020, Yim was not used on television again before her release in November 2021. Overall, she spent 15 months away from the ring before working a couple of independent matches ahead of her Impact return.

Following Vince McMahon's retirement in July, Triple H has brought a number of talents back to WWE that were released during the pandemic. The list includes Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Hit Row, Dexter Lumis, Braun Strowman, and Bray Wyatt. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows also finished up with Impact over the summer before returning to WWE in October.