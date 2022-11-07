WWE Raw Live Coverage (11/07) - United States Championship Open Challenge, Crown Jewel Fallout And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on November 7, 2022, coming to you live from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania!

Seth "Freakin" Rollins will be putting his United States Championship on the line after it was announced earlier today that he would be issuing an open challenge. Rollins earned the right to call himself titleholder after he managed to take down Bobby Lashley on the October 10 edition of "Raw" (in part due to an attack Lashley suffered at the hands of Brock Lesnar earlier on in the show). He became the second ever two-time Grand Slam Champion in the company's history and has since gone on to successfully retain the title after defeating Matt Riddle. Who will answer the call tonight?

With Crown Jewel now in the history books, the build to Survivor Series: WarGames is sure to begin shortly. The premium live event, which will take place on November 26 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, will see both a men's and women's WarGames match happen for the first time on the main roster since the return of the match in 2017. With groups such as The Bloodline, Judgment Day, The OC and Damage CTRL being possibilities as participants , will any of them be revealed tonight to take part in the historic event?

In addition, Matt Riddle, Austin Theory, Bobby Lashley, Bayley and "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair are also all being advertised to appear on tonight's show (as per the company's events page).