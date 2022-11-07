Seth Rollins Match Announced For WWE Raw

With WWE Crown Jewel in the rearview mirror, we're now officially on the road to Survivor Series: WarGames, and tonight's episode of "WWE Raw" is making a stop in Wilkes Barre, PA. While there's likely to be a bit of fallout from the latest premium live event, it's hard to say what form that fallout will take, since as of this morning, WWE hadn't announced even a single match for "Raw." This afternoon, however, WWE took to Twitter to announce one contest ahead of time: United States Champion Seth Rollins will be holding an open challenge for his U.S. title.

Many fans remember the prestige John Cena brought to the United States Championship during his reign while holding open challenges almost weekly on "Raw," something WWE directly referenced in their official announcement ahead of tonight's show. It remains a mystery as to who will challenge Rollins for the title, but he has been feuding with Mustafa Ali in recent weeks, so that is certainly one name to keep an eye on.

Rollins became the new United States Champion on the October 10 episode of "Raw" by defeating Bobby Lashley (with an assist from the returning Brock Lesnar). He then went on to successfully defend his title against Matt Riddle the following week, and last week, The Visionary got the better of Austin Theory, as well.

In regard to what else fans can expect tonight, WWE "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair is slated to appear following her Last Women Standing triumph over longtime rival Bayley, while Riddle and Theory are also advertised for the show.