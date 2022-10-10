New WWE United States Champion Crowned On Raw

Seth "Freakin" Rollins was crowned the new WWE United States Champion on the season premiere of "WWE Raw" this week.

Shortly before Bobby Lashley prepared to defend his title, he was attacked by the returning Brock Lesnar, who proceeded to drop The All Mighty with two F5s, a German Suplex and eventually locked in the Kimura Lock.

With Lashley grimacing in pain, his title defense against Rollins was put in doubt, with the announcers questioning the reasons for Lesnar's actions. As the referees continued to check on Lashley at ringside, Rollins made his way to the ring with his ribs taped up following his Fight Pit bout against Matt Riddle at Extreme Rules. Rollins then demanded that Lashley get in the ring and fight him, even as the referees convinced Lashley to retreat to the back.

Rollins then got on the microphone and mentioned how Lashley is supposed to be a fighter, a champion, and a soldier, but is actually a disgrace to the United States Title and a disgrace to his country! An infuriated Lashley then limped down to the ring, with his left arm dangling, as he continued to ignore calls from WWE officials to not wrestle.

Once the bell rang, Lashley immediately attempted a Spear, but Rollins countered with a Pedigree. However, Lashley kicked out at two, following which Rollins hit a top rope frog splash followed by a Stomp attempt, which Lashley evaded. Eventually, Rollins targeted Lashley's injured left arm and finished off Lashley with a Stomp.

The victory marked Rollins' first singles title win in WWE since he held the Universal Title on two separate occasions in 2019. With Monday's win, Rollins also became only the second two-time Grand Slam Champion in WWE history.