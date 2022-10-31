Seth Rollins Introduces A New Look On WWE Raw

WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins brought back an old character trait on this week's "WWE Raw" in Dallas, TX, sporting blonde hair for the first time since his days as a member of The Authority in 2015.

Rollins stepped out looking noticeably different during his match against Austin Theory, and even appeared to tease a babyface turn prior to the bout by playing to the crowd and greeting fans at the ringside area. Rollins went on to defeat Theory with a Stomp.

The Visionary had teased bringing back his blonde streak to WWE TV over the weekend, posting images of his new hairdo on social media. Shortly thereafter, Rollins would be photographed with his new look at fellow WWE Superstar Sheamus' wedding.

Fans on social media have highlighted the differences between Rollins' previous blonde look and the current one, pointing out that he had previously colored only one side of his hair, while his current look consists of more than just a streak.

In recent weeks, Rollins has been embroiled in a feud with Mustafa Ali, and the rivalry kicked into high gear when Rollins cost Ali a match against Theory on last week's "WWE Raw" in Charlotte. Ali would reciprocate by throwing Rollins onto the "Raw" set later in the show with WWE officials breaking up their fierce brawl. While WWE has yet to announce Rollins' next U.S. title defense, it could likely be against Ali in the coming weeks, possibly at Saturday's Crown Jewel premium live event.

Rollins won the U.S. Championship, his first singles title in WWE since 2019, from Bobby Lashley on the October 10 season premiere episode of "Raw" after The All Mighty was attacked by a returning Brock Lesnar.