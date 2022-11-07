WWE Raw Preview (11/7): Crown Jewel Fallout, Road To Survivor Series WarGames Begins

Following the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event this past weekend in Riyadh, "WWE Raw" is headed to the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes Barre, PA, as the build to Survivor Series WarGames begins.

At Crown Jewel, Brock Lesnar defeated Bobby Lashley after "The All Mighty" had dominated the majority of the bout between the two titans. However, after the match, Lashley once again applied the Hurt Lock to Lesnar. While Lesnar is not advertised for tonight's show, Lashley has been confirmed to appear via WWE's events page, and it's likely "The All Mighty" will indicate that he wants another crack at the 10-time WWE world champion.

Furthermore, with Survivor Series WarGames on the horizon, it's been revealed that two WarGames matches — one men's and one women's — will take place at the premium live event in Boston on November 26. It's possible we'll learn more about who will be participating in those matches tonight, as it is anticipated that WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns — who overcame a reportedly injured Logan Paul in the Crown Jewel main event — Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn of The Bloodline, will be involved.

Also advertised to appear on tonight's show is "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, who defeated Bayley in a Last Woman Standing Match this past Saturday. "The EST" will now be looking ahead to Survivor Series WarGames as she looks to build on her 218-reign as champion. Additionally, United States Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Matt Riddle, and Men's Money in the Bank contract holder Austin Theory are all advertised to be in Wilkes Barre.