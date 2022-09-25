NJPW Burning Spirit Live Coverage (9/25) Three Title Matches In Kobe

Three titles will be on the line as NJPW wraps up the Burning Spirit tour. IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay headlines the show against David Finlay, Karl Anderson defends the NEVER Title against "The Ace," and Wato & Taguchi look to reclaim the Jr. Tag Titles from the United Empire. Plus Tama Tonga gets his hands on IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White, and G1 Climax winner Kazuchika Okada gets his hands on JONAH before their big main events at October's Declaration of Power.

Here is the full card:

-Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Shingo Takagi & Hiromu Takahashi) vs. Bullet Club (Hikuleo, KENTA & El Phantasmo)

-Toru Yano vs. Doc Gallows

-United Empire (Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb) vs. Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens)

-Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito & SANADA) vs. Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi)

-Great Bash Heel (Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma) and Kazuchika Okada vs. TMDK (JONAH, Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito)

-Tama Tonga & KUSHIDA vs. Bullet Club (Jay White & Taiji Ishimori)



-IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match: United Empire (Francesco Akira & TJP) (c) vs. Six or Nine (Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi)

-NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Karl Anderson (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

-IWGP United States Championship Match: Will Ospreay (c) vs. David Finlay