Dave Meltzer Weighs In On WWE Departure Of NXT's Edris Enofe

One week after it was revealed Jazmyn Nyx was leaving WWE after turning down a contract extension, Nyx's fellow "NXT" talent Edris Enofe announced he was also out the door in a video statement released on Monday.. At the time, it remained unclear whether Enofe's deal had expired and WWE chose not to renew it, or if Enofe had followed in Nyx's footsteps and refused a contract extension. On Tuesday's "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer indicated that Enofe still had time left on his deal and asked for his release, with WWE ultimately choosing to grant it.

"It was his choice to go," Meltzer said. "And you know, obviously, they didn't hold him to his contract or anything like that. He still had time left on his deal. So we'll see where he ends up, or what he winds up doing. A lot of these guys...he never wrestled before WWE, so he's never done indies or anything like that.

"He was recruited for WWE, probably because he had a good body and everything, and was a good athlete...He had a kind of freaky physique. You know, he showed stuff at times, but I mean, he never blew me away or anything like that. And obviously, with a body like that in WWE, the fact that they stopped using him on TV and everything kind of tells you that they weren't impressed enough. And so it was probably to his...he might as well have done this."

It should be noted that, contrary to Meltzer's claim, Enofe did briefly work in wrestling outside the WWE system, training with former Lucha Underground star Bael, aka B-Boy, and wrestled for Bael's Level Up Wrestling School in 2021. Despite that, Enofe made no mention on whether he'll continue to pursue wrestling outside of WWE or leave the business.

