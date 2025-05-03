Another WWE NXT Star Announces Departure, Apparent Retirement From Wrestling

Another "WWE NXT" talent announced their departure on Saturday after a wave of WWE talent releases from both the developmental brand and the main roster were reported on Friday. Dani Palmer announced her departure from the company in an Instagram post where she shared a statement.

She thanked WWE for bringing her to "her love," meaning boyfriend Tank Ledger, one half of the NXT Tag Team Champions, and said the last three years of her life had been amazing. Palmer also wrote that she was "officially closing out her athletic career," announcing her apparent retirement from the ring. She noted that she had been going until the wheels fell off. Palmer said she was looking forward to her next chapter and thanked everyone for their support. Many stars posted in her comments wishing her well, including Jade Cargill, Cathy Kelley, Fallon Henley, "NXT" General Manager Ava, and more.

Palmer's last match took place on February 21 on "WWE Evolve" against Kali Armstrong. She defeated Chantel Monroe in a dark match before "NXT" on February 11. Before moving to "Evolve" and wrestling on live events, Palmer often competed on "WWE NXT Level Up."

Other "NXT" talent who were released on Friday include Cora Jade, Riley Osborne, Jakara Jackson, Gallus, Gigi Dolin, Oro Mensah, and Javier Bernal. Main roster releases included Dakota Kai, Braun Strowman, Shayna Baszler, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance.