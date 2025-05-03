Dakota Kai & Shayna Baszler Respond To WWE Release With Two Very Different Tones

Dakota Kai and Shayna Baszler have each offered their responses following their departures from WWE.

It was reported ahead of Friday's "WWE SmackDown" that Kai and Baszler had been released by the company, alongside Braun Strowman, Kayden Carter, and Katana Chance, as well as several "WWE NXT" names in the time since.

Baszler spent eight years with the company starting with "NXT" in 2017, becoming the NXT Women's Champion twice before getting called up to the main roster in 2020, unsuccessfully challenging Becky Lynch for the "WWE Raw" Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36 but going on to earn three reigns as Women's Tag Team Champion. Baszler, who worked GCW's Bloodsport event most recently, had a defiant approach to news of her free agency.

"No one can offer what I have to offer. Reality. Let the Galaxy burn," she wrote via X.

Kai made her WWE debut 10 years ago making occasional appearances before getting signed, establishing herself in "NXT" and becoming a two-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champion until she was released in 2022.

She made a return to the company at SummerSlam just a few months later, co-founding Damage CTRL alongside Bayley and Iyo Sky, eventually teaming with Sky to win the Women's Tag titles on two occasions. She had a more satirical approach to her second departure, posting an image with the caption: "Ah sh**, here we go again."

Cora Jade, Riley Osborne, Jakara Jackson, Gigi Dolin, and Eddy Thorpe have all been reported among the names cut from the "NXT" roster.