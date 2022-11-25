Sarah Logan Gets A New Name On WWE SmackDown

The returning Sarah Logan has a new look, attitude and name.

It was revealed on the 11/25 "WWE SmackDown" that the former Riott Squad member will be referred to only as "Valhalla" going forward. Prior to The Viking Raiders' match against Hit Row, ring announcer Samantha Irvin introduced her by her new name, and the television graphic simply read: "The Viking Raiders with Valhalla." Furthermore, announcer Michael Cole explained the reason for the name change.

"She was once known as Sarah Logan, but she's now Valhalla," Cole said. "She tells us that's the name the Gods have given her."

WWE's official Twitter account referred to Logan by her new name across various tweets and did not tag her old account either. According to Fightful, WWE filed to trademark the name "Valhalla" on November 16.

The Viking Raiders went on to defeat Hit Row in dominating fashion, registering a victory in their first match on WWE television since August. Erik & Ivar returned from a lengthy absence on the November 11 "WWE SmackDown" episode, ambushing Hit Row and Legado del Fantasma ahead of a match between the two factions.

Meanwhile, Logan had previously hinted at a possible name change via several vignettes hyping The Viking Raiders' impending return last month. In the first vignette, a mystery woman – standing in front of The Viking Raiders' shields – could be heard saying, "When the gods speak, I listen. We obey. Valhalla awaits." In subsequent weeks, similar vignettes aired on the Blue Brand show as WWE built up to the return of The Viking Raiders.

Logan, the wife of Erik, previously spent six years with WWE between 2014 and 2020. She was released in April 2020 as part of WWE's company-wide budget cuts.