Backstage Update On WWE Gate Records After WrestleMania 41

It's no secret that WWE has been on a successful run when it comes to ticket sales for Premium Live Events over the last three years, as major events such as WrestleMania, SummerSlam and the Royal Rumble continue to break attendance and revenue records for the company. In addition, since the WWE-UFC merger under TKO Group Holdings in 2023, ticket prices have been at an all-time high for the promotion, with most PLE's, weekly television broadcasts and house shows consistently selling out, and it was no different this past weekend at the "Grandest Stage Of Them All." Speaking on the "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer revealed that both nights of WrestleMania 41 set another new gate record for the company.

"They're doing giant numbers for Royal Rumbles, so yeah WrestleMania is going to be selling out at the highest ticket prices in history. I mean, tonight's gate was the biggest gate of all time. Last night's gate was the second biggest gate of all time. The Rumble gate was the third biggest gate of all time."

Just days before WrestleMania 41, Meltzer also stated that the lowest ticket price for night one was $160, while night two was more expensive, with the cheapest seat being $262. WWE also hosted over 60,000 fans in attendance for both shows, with night two slightly selling more tickets than night one.

