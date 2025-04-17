Dave Meltzer Offers Update On WWE WrestleMania 41 Ticket Sales

WWE WrestleMania 41 is taking place this Saturday and Sunday in Las Vegas, Nevada, and in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, writer Dave Meltzer provided an update on ticket distribution for the event. As of today, there were 51,373 tickets out for Saturday and 53,072 for Sunday. He also reported that the lowest available ticket price to get into WrestleMania night one is $160, while the second night is more expensive at $262.

Demand for WWE NXT Stand & Deliver is significantly lower, which should come as no surprise considering it starts at 10 a.m. local time. The cheapest available tickets for that show can be bought for just $11.

In order to catch up to WrestleMania 40, the company would have to move a lot of tickets over the next couple of days, though it isn't impossible. Last year's WrestleMania, which took place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, had a reported attendance of 60,036 on night one and 60,203 on night two (via Wrestlenomics). The company provided their own higher attendance figure, as WWE often does for WrestleMania, claiming during the event that 72,543 were in attendance on Saturday and 72,755 on Sunday.

WrestleMania 41 is anchored by an Undisputed WWE Championship match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena, who turned heel last month at WWE Elimination Chamber. Other marquee matches include IYO SKY defending the Women's World Championship against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley, and a World Heavyweight Championship match between GUNTHER and Jey Uso. We've also put together a full recap of WrestleMania storylines you should know about heading into the weekend.