Triple H's Impressive Physical Evolution Over The Years

Few men in the wrestling business have WWE running through their veins quite like Triple H. Debuting for the company back in 1995 as a pompous Connecticut snob, the man fans of WWE's New Generation era would come to know as Hunter Hearst Helmsley would go on to have one of the most successful careers in WWE history. He was part of not one, but two of the most successful factions of all time, main evented countless WrestleMania's, and even when it was time to put the water bottle down and stop spraying it in the air, he became the head honcho behind the scenes for "WWE NXT," and has since been one of the big reasons why WWE's main roster has seen a creative boom in the past three years.

However, there's one thing that has always stood out about "The Game" throughout his career, and that's his physique. To put it simply, if you asked a random person on the street to picture what a stereotypical professional wrestler looks like, chances are they would end up describing someone that looks very much like Triple H. Tall and muscular, with long hair and an entrance theme played by one of Heavy Metal's true pioneers in Motorhead, Triple H is perhaps the most professional wrestler-looking professional wrestler of the modern era.

It's his look that we are going to talk about today, as WWE's current Chief Content Officer has undergone some dramatic changes when it comes to his appearance. So sit back, relax, and cut the sleeves off of your favorite denim jacket for a journey through the life and career of Paul "Triple H" Levesque to see how he went from a child with a love for powerlifting to one of the most influential figures in all of professional wrestling.