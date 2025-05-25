Wrestlers That Swear Their Physiques Are All Natty, No Roids

Steroid use in professional wrestling isn't as prevalent as it once was, following the massive steroid scandal and subsequent trial of Vince McMahon in 1993, and the integration of the WWE wellness policy following the death of Eddie Guerrero in 2005. The use of performance enhancing drugs in WWE came to the forefront during the 1993 trial, and exploded into mainstream media headlines when Hulk Hogan took the stand and testified, with immunity from prosecution, that he regularly picked up steroids at WWE headquarters.

McMahon wasn't convicted in the trial and even after the media frenzy it attracted, WWE didn't enact its strict drug testing policy until after Guerrero's death due to heart failure at age 38. WWE talent are subject to random drug testing for illicit drugs, prescription drugs, and steroids. When subject to a test, a talent has to provide a sample within two hours. A first violation of the wellness policy is a 30-day suspension. The second is 60 days, and a third policy violation, for anything other than marijuana or alcohol, results in a termination of a star from their WWE contract.

Despite the measures in place in WWE to prevent its stars from using steroids and other illegal substances, sometimes revealing policy violations publicly in official statements, some talent still find themselves having to defend the physiques they've put thousands of hours of effort into, all while traveling and trying to remain healthy. Many top stars throughout different eras have had to defend their hard work to fans and the rest of the world, from John Cena, to "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns, to the former Jinder Mahal, and more. All claim their bodies are natural and they've never used steroids.