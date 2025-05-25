Wrestlers That Swear Their Physiques Are All Natty, No Roids
Steroid use in professional wrestling isn't as prevalent as it once was, following the massive steroid scandal and subsequent trial of Vince McMahon in 1993, and the integration of the WWE wellness policy following the death of Eddie Guerrero in 2005. The use of performance enhancing drugs in WWE came to the forefront during the 1993 trial, and exploded into mainstream media headlines when Hulk Hogan took the stand and testified, with immunity from prosecution, that he regularly picked up steroids at WWE headquarters.
McMahon wasn't convicted in the trial and even after the media frenzy it attracted, WWE didn't enact its strict drug testing policy until after Guerrero's death due to heart failure at age 38. WWE talent are subject to random drug testing for illicit drugs, prescription drugs, and steroids. When subject to a test, a talent has to provide a sample within two hours. A first violation of the wellness policy is a 30-day suspension. The second is 60 days, and a third policy violation, for anything other than marijuana or alcohol, results in a termination of a star from their WWE contract.
Despite the measures in place in WWE to prevent its stars from using steroids and other illegal substances, sometimes revealing policy violations publicly in official statements, some talent still find themselves having to defend the physiques they've put thousands of hours of effort into, all while traveling and trying to remain healthy. Many top stars throughout different eras have had to defend their hard work to fans and the rest of the world, from John Cena, to "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns, to the former Jinder Mahal, and more. All claim their bodies are natural and they've never used steroids.
John Cena
John Cena is now winding down his 23-year long career in WWE, and the former "Doctor of Thuganomics" has spent many of those years defending his natural physique, one that hasn't seemed to change much over the last few years, due in part to his career in Hollywood. Cena, who used to be so jacked in his younger, OVW days, his initial gimmick was a robot-esque bodybuilder character known as "The Prototype," is currently billed as 251 lbs. at 6'1".
Cena has been adamant about not using steroids since his early days. He once told TSN during a sit-down interview that he had been "natural since day one" after competing as a bodybuilder and explained he had been working out since he was 12 years old, in addition to being "blessed with good bones and a good physique." Cena added that he would "pee in any cup" that anyone wanted him to.
More recently, the now-17 time world champion told Howard Stern in 2024 that he still was not using performance enhancing drugs despite getting older. Cena was firm with "The King of All Media" and said that despite needing the strength to "lift folks and throw them" as part of his job in WWE, he was "still" natural. He followed the statement up by speaking a little on his workout routine and called hitting the gym his "meditation." He said he feels less stressed after leaving the gym and ends up feeling more calm and in a better place than when he walks in. Cena also told Stern he's been 225 pounds since he was a teenager.
Despite his muscles being natural, however, there is one procedure Cena has recently gone through to improve his look. He recently told Pat McAfee he underwent a hair transplant to hide his infamous bald spot after relentless teasing online by fans.
Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns' health issues are well documented. Reigns has battled leukemia, a blood cancer, not once, but twice and continues to take an oral chemotherapy treatment. Back in 2018, however, Reigns came under fire for his first, and currently only, wellness policy violation. According to a report by Dave Meltzer in "The Wrestling Observer Newsletter," the future "Tribal Chief" was suspended for the ADHD medication Adderall, which is also known to mask fatigue and make someone who takes it more alert. The medication is banned in most sports leagues, including the NFL and MLB. Meltzer noted in his report that WWE doesn't release the information of what substance a person is suspended for, but he had been told by multiple sources. There was no indication at the time that Reigns had been suspended for steroid use.
However, two years later, Reigns, who was then WWE Intercontinental Champion, was implicated in a steroid distribution ring. Richard Rodriguez, a former owner of a gym in Miami, implied Reigns was a client in the ring and Rodriguez also alleged that actors Josh Duhamel and Mark Wahlberg were clients. The chain allegedly imported goods for China, then manufactured the illegal steroids in Arizona before the drugs were distributed in Miami.
Independent filmmaker Jon Bravo worked on a special to uncover more about the steroid bust at the gym and in an interview, Rodriguez explained how he said he was introduced to Reigns. Reigns wasted no time making a public statement and denied any involvement with the distribution ring and stated he had never even heard of Richard Rodriguez.
"I learned from the mistake I made nearly two years ago and paid the penalty for it. Since then, I've passed 11 tests as part of WWE's independent drug testing program," he said in a statement that was sent to WINC.
Bobby Lashley
Bobby Lashley, once a multiple time WWE Champion, is an extremely accomplished athlete not just in professional wrestling, but the world of mixed martial arts, as well. Lashley first talked about steroids, and the fact he had not ever used them, back in 2009 when his MMA fight against the legendary Ken Shamrock was canceled due to Shamrock testing positive for steroids before the pair stepped in the cage. Lashley was asked about the banned substances in both MMA and WWE in interviews following the cancellation.
In a 2009 interview with Barbaric Wrestling Radio, Lashley said he thought the wellness policy in WWE did a good job of making sure everyone was healthy. He said staying healthy in the business is hard, however, and noted that some people use certain substances as a "crutch." Lashley said he didn't think there was a place for any drugs in the business, but said there were people who tried to jump on the "steroid media bandwagon" following the murder-suicide of Chris Benoit and his family in June 2007. He said that media should stop criticizing wrestlers, as the drug testing policy was working.
In regard to the Shamrock fight, Lashley told ESPN that he didn't think steroids would give anyone an unfair advantage over someone who was steroid-free, as he said muscle mass doesn't make a person a better fighter. He also told the outlet that he had been wearing an extra large in clothes since he was 10 years old and swore his muscles were inflated by pumping iron, though he said he took steroid accusations "as a compliment."
Kane
WWE Hall of Famer Glenn Jacobs, better known by his ring name, Kane, was a major part of WWE for 26 years before retiring from professional wrestling to enter the political world. Though Kane didn't debut in WWE until 1995, a few years after the high-profile steroid trial, there was still no testing policy in place, which was something his political opponents latched on to when he became major of Knox County, Tennessee. Ahead of the Hall of Famer being sworn in, a Pennsylvania man named Al Thompson wrote a complaint to the Tennessee Attorney General and the Tennessee Bureau of Ethics and Finance, and alleged steroid use by Kane.
Thompson was the founder of an organization called Protect Our Youth from Steroids, according to Knox News. He wrote a complaint letter, but didn't file a formal complaint with the state. If he did, according to Knox News, an investigation could have began with the county, not the state attorney. In his letter, Thompson attempted to connect Kane to steroid use in WWE, and wrote "The Big Red Machine" was "perfectly fine with... surrounding himself with steroid users plus illicit drug and steroid dealers every day while on tour." Thompson was concerned that Kane would have oversight over law enforcement while mayor, which the local outlet noted was not true. Thompson also wrote that Kane "supported steroids" because he accepted a $6,000 campaign contribution from Vince and Linda McMahon.
In an interview with another local outlet, Kane stated that he did not condone steroid use or use of any other illicit drugs. He said he was "a bit of a health nut" and found it all "really bad." He said that he would never do steroids. One of his first promises as mayor was to combat the county's opioid epidemic.
Jinder Mahal
Raj Dhesi, who went by Jinder Mahal during his time in WWE, is another star who worked hard to obtain an impressive physique only to be accused of being on gear. The now-38 year old initially worked for WWE from 2010 to 2014 before his release. He worked on the independent circuit for two years before returning to WWE and when he stepped back in a ring, he came back absolutely jacked. Mahal would go on to win the WWE Championship from Randy Orton at Backlash in 2017, which only gave his doubters more fuel for their accusations.
Mahal first addressed the steroid accusations in a post to his Instagram account, where he shared a photo of himself before a match. He noted he was sure he'd get "a hundred 'steroid' or 'wellness'" comments, but wrote he had been tested multiple times since going back to the company, and had never failed a test or had any issues during his time in WWE. Mahal told fans to follow along with him on his social media to see that no one was "out-training" or "out-dieting" him.
Mahal was interviewed by "GQ" magazine after becoming champion and spoke about his impressive physical changes as well as his workout regimen. He told the outlet that people don't see the hard work he was putting in behind-the-scenes. He explained how much diet alone can impact a person's body, including carb cutting and counting macronutrients, something he said he didn't think a lot of people knew much about. Mahal said small impacts can make a world of change, like drinking a gallon of water a day, which he said had been a "huge key" for him. He also cut out alcohol in his quest to get in the best shape of his life.
Scott Steiner
WWE Hall of Famer "Big Poppa Pump" Scott Steiner had one of the most impressive physiques in professional wrestling during his time with WCW and WWE and even beyond with a run in TNA. He was so big and jacked during a time where steroid use was allegedly rampant in WWE before McMahon's trial, that many fans accused him of being on gear. In addition to having one of the best looking bodies in the business, Steiner was also the most vocal about it and the fact he got there the natural way.
On an A&E biography show about the Steiner Brothers in 2024, "Big Poppa Pump" was adamant that he never failed a drug test and his quick physique change was due to a strict diet. Steiner told fans to make all the accusations they wanted, because he never failed a test. He explained that once an athlete gets leaner through a strict diet, they naturally look bigger.
Steiner was defending his body even before the documentary and infamously dragged another top WWE star into the conversation about steroid use. In a 2014 interview with Slam Sports, Steiner remained adamant he had never juiced, and said he told WWE he would take another drug test if Triple H took one at the same time.
"I've never failed a drug test in my life," Steiner told the outlet. "When WWE told me to take one, I told them to have Triple H pick me up in a limo. We could go test together. They never asked again!"
At the time, many stars were being accused of taking steroids, but Triple H never publicly admitted to taking steroids and didn't respond to Steiner's comment.