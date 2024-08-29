Former WWE Star Jinder Mahal Found Out About His World Title Win At Short Notice

Jinder Mahal shockingly defeated Randy Orton for the WWE Championship at Backlash 2017, and held the title for nearly six months until he was defeated by AJ Styles that following November. Mahal has now opened up about when he discovered that he was going to become champion, as well as why he was the person WWE decided to challenge "The Viper" shortly after WrestleMania 33. Speaking on "Talk Is Jericho," Mahal revealed that both Orton and himself thought their match together would be a one-off, as Rusev was originally supposed to be the first challenger for the WWE Championship, but plans changed when "The Bulgarian Brute" got injured.

"Rusev was going to work Randy. Rusev got hurt, and I think they needed someone to work Randy. Randy was champ at that time. and I think the original plan from my understanding, from what I've heard and Randy told me at that time he thinks it's just going to be a one-off because once Rusev comes back, he's going to work Rusev for the title. Something changed cause I got a message that day, the day of that the odds, I guess the betting favorites, somehow I was a massive underdog before, but now some smart money had come in or something ... I found out later that afternoon that I was going to be winning the championship."

Jericho shared that he also found out the day of that he was becoming the Undisputed WWE Champion when he defeated "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and The Rock in the same night at Vengeance 2001.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Talk Is Jericho" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.