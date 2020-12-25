Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is here to host this holiday week review episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.
Today's episode features:
Christy Olson joining Nick to look back at WWE Vengeance 2001. Including
Albert & Scotty 2 Hotty vs. Christian & Test
WWF Intercontinental Title Match
Edge (c) vs. William Regal
Singles Match (w/ Special Referee Lita)
Matt Hardy vs. Jeff Hardy
WWF World Tag Team Title Match
The Dudley Boyz (w/ Stacy Keibler) (c) vs. Kane & The Big Show
WWF Hardcore Title Match
Rob Van Dam (c) vs. The Undertaker
WWF World Women's Title Match
Trish Stratus (c) vs. Jacqueline
WWF World Heavyweight Title Match
Steve Austin (c) vs. Kurt Angle
World Heavyweight Title Match
The Rock (c) vs. Chris Jericho
WWF World Heavyweight Title / World Heavyweight Title Unification Match
??? (c) vs. ??? (c)
You can listen to the full audio from today's holiday review special below, it can also be heard and seen via the embedded video player at the top of this post: