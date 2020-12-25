Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is here to host this holiday week review episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Christy Olson joining Nick to look back at WWE Vengeance 2001. Including

Albert & Scotty 2 Hotty vs. Christian & Test

WWF Intercontinental Title Match

Edge (c) vs. William Regal

Singles Match (w/ Special Referee Lita)

Matt Hardy vs. Jeff Hardy

WWF World Tag Team Title Match

The Dudley Boyz (w/ Stacy Keibler) (c) vs. Kane & The Big Show

WWF Hardcore Title Match

Rob Van Dam (c) vs. The Undertaker

WWF World Women's Title Match

Trish Stratus (c) vs. Jacqueline

WWF World Heavyweight Title Match

Steve Austin (c) vs. Kurt Angle

World Heavyweight Title Match

The Rock (c) vs. Chris Jericho

WWF World Heavyweight Title / World Heavyweight Title Unification Match

??? (c) vs. ??? (c)

